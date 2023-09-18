WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.9 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

