Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WSM opened at $143.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $146.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after buying an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,715,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 324,941 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

