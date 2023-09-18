Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL
Welltower Trading Down 0.2 %
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.