Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 366.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

