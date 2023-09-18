Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $39.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 144.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CABA stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $633.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.55.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $152,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $276,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 820,223 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at $1,614,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth about $143,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

