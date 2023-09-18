Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Infosys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Infosys

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $17.73 on Monday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. Analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 420,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 39,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.