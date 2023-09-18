Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.22.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $169.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $171.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

