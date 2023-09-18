Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Reduced by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Waste Management stock opened at $160.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.47.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

