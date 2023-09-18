Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VOYA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

