Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 7.2%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 327,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,093,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,819,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

