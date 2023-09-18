Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,886.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 35.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

Shares of PCVX opened at $51.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

