Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Trimmed by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $54,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 125,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.89. 643,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

