Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.58. 445,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,081. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

