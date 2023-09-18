Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $411.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.