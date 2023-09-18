Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 5.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $17,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock remained flat at $47.43 during midday trading on Monday. 445,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $49.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.