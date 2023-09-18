Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 13.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,402 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,152 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $75.25. 253,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

