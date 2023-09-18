Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VEA traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,786,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

