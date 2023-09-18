Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

