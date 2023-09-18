Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Raised to $18.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered Vale from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Vale Price Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Vale has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.4056 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

