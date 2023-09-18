Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their underweight rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $148.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities upgraded Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an assumes rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 203.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 225,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $544,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

