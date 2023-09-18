United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $185.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.30.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $160.49 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.27. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

