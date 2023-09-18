United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.87. 340,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.