Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Update

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UNB opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.81. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 22.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 86.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

