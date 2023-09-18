Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.94%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

