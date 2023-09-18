Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $525,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

AMD traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,277,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,725,883. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,074.50, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

