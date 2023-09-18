Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,109 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,698. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

