Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tronox

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $32,715.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,324 shares in the company, valued at $564,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Tronox by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 440,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tronox by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,729,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,527,000 after acquiring an additional 920,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,140,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 49.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,064,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,159 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Stock Down 1.7 %

TROX opened at $13.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Tronox has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.18%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

