Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Short Interest Down 20.2% in August

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 735,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,757.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,436,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 888.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.42%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

