Tlwm Purchases 6,982 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.06. The stock had a trading volume of 509,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,330. The stock has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.82 and its 200 day moving average is $212.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

