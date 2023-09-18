Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.52 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,137.63% and a negative return on equity of 949.26%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

