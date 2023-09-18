Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,652. The firm has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.12 and a 200-day moving average of $237.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

