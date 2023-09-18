Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 103.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $567.98. 680,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,058. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The company has a market cap of $539.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

