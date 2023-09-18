Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 target price on the stock.

Tenaris stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $234,292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,214,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,652,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 9.8% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,096,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 275,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,946,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

