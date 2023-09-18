Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,826 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,211 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 158,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.28. 188,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

