StockNews.com Upgrades Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

ETD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ETD opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $785.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,220,000 after buying an additional 82,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,187,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.