StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 56.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

