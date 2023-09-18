StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.