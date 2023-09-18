StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

