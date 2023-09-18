Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Bouygues Stock Performance
Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.76.
About Bouygues
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bouygues
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.