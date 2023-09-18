Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Bouygues alerts:

About Bouygues

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.