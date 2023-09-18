Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.43.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.24.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

