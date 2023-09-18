Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,918,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,080,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,279 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,445,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 920,890 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -265.25 and a beta of 1.99. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

