Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2023

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 1,372,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,219,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2023

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 1,372,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,219,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Sirius XM by 615.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.