Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 1,372,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,219,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

