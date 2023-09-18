Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Drops By 19.0%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKLF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the first quarter worth $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Yoshitsu Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TKLF opened at $0.89 on Monday. Yoshitsu has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

