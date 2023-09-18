Short Interest in U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Declines By 18.1%

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 399,800 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in U Power during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of U Power during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of U Power during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U Power during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCAR opened at $4.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36. U Power has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

