Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Drops By 18.5%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,516,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 1,860,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 0.5 %

Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend

Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.0739 dividend. This is a boost from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.07%.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

