Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Decreases By 21.7%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SUPV opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

