Short Interest in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Declines By 11.6%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 360,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Formula One Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 658.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWONA traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $60.86. 49,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,825. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

