Short Interest in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Rises By 11.7%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 153,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ENLT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.50. 14,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,547. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.08 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,121,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,786,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,676,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

