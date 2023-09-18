Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Grows By 20.6%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,726,700 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 2,260,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,267.0 days.

China Literature Trading Up 9.0 %

China Literature stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. China Literature has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

