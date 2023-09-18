Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Grows By 20.6%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,726,700 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 2,260,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,267.0 days.
China Literature Trading Up 9.0 %
China Literature stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. China Literature has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $5.43.
About China Literature
