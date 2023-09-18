Short Interest in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Decreases By 11.4%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 637,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Avid Technology stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 208,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,256. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Avid Technology by 1,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avid Technology by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AVID shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

