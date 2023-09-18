Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Drops By 17.3%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 996,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Athira Pharma Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.99. 51,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.81. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth $3,475,000. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 160.9% during the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,144 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,671,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,350,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 470,519 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

