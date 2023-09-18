Short Interest in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Increases By 20.2%

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 11,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $91.95. 1,813,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,320,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

